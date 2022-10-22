Uunchai song Keti Ko: Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa in a joyous dance number

The first song from Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai is out. Titled Keti Ko, the song brings together all four veterans Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa on the dance floor. It mostly revolves around Amitabh, Anupam and Danny teasing an upset Anupam by dancing like his love interest. They are also seen wearing the traditional Nepali cap as they shake a leg together. Also read: Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan's very Rajshri poster will remind you of Hum Saath Saath Hain

Keti Ko is sung by Nakash Aziz with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Rajiv Sundaresan, Suhas Sawant, Arun Kamath have also joined the lead singer in the song.

Uunchai is the story of four friends who stick through thick and thin. As Danny's character dies after sharing his dream of climbing Mt Everest, the rest three go on to fulfil his dream after his death. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra.

The film looks different from Sooraj Barjatya's earlier films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Vivah and others. Talking about Uunchai, he said at the trailer launch of the film, "In this film, I have moved away from all my earlier trappings. There once was a charm that if you name (a character) Prem, the film will work. But I have let go of that. In the pandemic, everything was slipping away, so there was no point holding onto anything."

"This is the first time I am making a film like this. In 2016, writer Sunil (Gandhi) told me the subject of the film about four friends, all 65 plus. It was a humorous story about their mission to trek to the Everest base camp. The subject didn't leave me. In the pandemic, when we were going through our challenges, I decided to take on my biggest challenge. If you see the trailer, there's no marriage, no functions. I tried to put in temples though," he said.

This is also the first time the filmmaker travelled far and wide for the film. It was shot in Kanpur, Agra, Gorakhpur, and even the snow-capped Himalayas.

