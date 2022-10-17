Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan's very Rajshri poster will remind you of Hum Saath Saath Hain

The new poster of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai is out and instantly reminds us of the poster of his 1999 film, Hum Saath Saath Hain. Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra with all of them standing in a horizontal line, holding hands and pointing a foot out, just like the star cast of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Also read: KBC: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘hum waha ke jamai raja hain’ as he welcomes contestant from Bhopal. Watch

Unlike Hum Saath Saath Hain, which was a family drama starring Tabu, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor, Uunchai has several veteran actors in the lead roles. The film is set to release in theatres on November 11 and also stars Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali among the cast.

Uunchai poster featuring the lead cast.

The Hum Saath Saath Hain poster.

The film has been shot in various locations in Nepal including Lukla airport and Kathmandu. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra and others had shared pictures from the high altitude sets of the film with Mr Everest in the background.

Uunchai marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Swara Bhasker and Anupam Kher in lead roles. The trailer of the film will be out on Tuesday.

Talking about the plot, Boman Irani told Zeenews.com in an interview, "Uunchai has been probably the most fulfilling film experience of my entire career. It was a dream cast to work with and the director is one of the kindest, most humble people you could ever hope to meet. The journey of these three friends (Amitabh, Boman, Anupam), everything they experience, including their love, relationships, and especially their friendship is depicted in the movie as a spiritual experience."

"The film itself will be an experience for the viewers and all those who believe in goodness, kindness, friendships, and relationships will love this movie," he added.

