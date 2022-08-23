Vaani Kapoor celebrates her birthday with friends Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan: 'Best present'

Vaani Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday with friends Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan. The actor, who was seen in the recent Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera, shared a glimpse of her midnight birthday cake-cutting session with her besties. Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Vaani shared a couple of pictures and short clips of her posing with the sisters. Read more: Vaani Kapoor says if she keeps fretting over what others are doing, she will lose focus

Vaani gave a glimpse of how she rang in her birthday in a clip where she blew a huge white candle as Anushka and Akansha Ranjan sat on her either side and gave the actor a kiss on her cheek. A simple birthday cake was placed on the table in front of the three as they posed together. While the birthday girl wore a white tank top with a pair of grey pants, Akansha was dressed in comfortable white and peach pyjama set and Anushka wore a pair of black shorts with a black T-shirt.

Vaani Kapoor rang in her birthday with besties Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan.

The clip was originally shared by Anushka. The actor wished Vaani with the message, “Happy birthday to my eternal sunshine.” Vaani shared a selfie of the two from her birthday celebration, where they both laughed while posing for the camera. Along with their picture, Vaani wrote, “Best present from the best person.” In another clip that was originally shared by Akansha, Vaani was seen looking happy as she posed with her eyes closed while squishing her cheeks. Wishing her bestie, the actor wrote, “It is my cutie’s birthday. You deserve the world. I love you.”

Vaani recently attended Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. The actor's last film Shamshera did not perform well at the box office. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the period film, set in the 1800s, featured Ranbir Kapoor as the lead and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Talking about her role in the film, Vaani had told news agency ANI in a recent interview, “I have always chosen roles where my character pivots the script in a certain direction and in Shamshera too, Sona plays an important role in building the narrative. Sona has strong willpower, she's confident, a go-getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities. She's definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen.”

