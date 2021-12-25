Vaani Kapoor talks about working with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, calls him 'down to earth, very humble'

Actor Vaani Kapoor is all set to share the screen with actor Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera. In a recent interview, Vaani talked about her experience of working with Ranbir.

Vaani who is excited for her next film Shamshera opened up about working with Ranbir. "I genuinely have so much respect for him, for the actor he is. You know, he's one of those non-egoistical co-actors who have absolutely no ego, no star-like behaviour. So normal and down to earth, very humble, approachable...very normal," Vaani told ANI.

"You don't feel there is stardom attached to the person because he conducts himself very nicely. I think I have a lot of respect for the way he is and of course, I love his performances and I love watching his movies," she added.

Shamshera is produced under the Yash Raj Films banner and is directed by Karan Malhotra. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 18, 2022. Shamshera is said to be a dacoit drama set in the 19th century. It will chronicle the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British. Apart from Vaani and Ranbir, the film will also star actor Sanjay Dutt.

Talking about her character in the film, Vaani said, "The film is in a very different kind of period, it's not like a Bell Bottom period but it's a different world altogether. I've never done something like this before and even Ranbir I don't think has done something like this before. It's been incredible to have worked on a project like that."

Meanwhile, Vaani is garnering appreciation for her "bold" decision to play a trans woman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. However, instead of calling it brave, the actor feels she simply felt privileged to be a part of this film.

"The thing is that I genuinely did not find it's the bravest part or whatever. When I was reading the script, I wanted as an audience to watch a film like this. And these are the conversations we need to have, you know. It's a privilege to be associated with a film like this which is talking about something so important without being preachy, and the way it was handled and the treatment that was given to the film, that just makes it so much more interesting to see a very refreshing take," Vaani expressed.