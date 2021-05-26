Vaani Kapoor urges people to remain positive amid Covid-19 crisis: There is fear but then there is also scope for courage

The impact of the second Covid-19 wave has been steeper than last year, and the situation continues to be grim. However, Vaani Kapoor is not letting the difficult times get to her, and urges everyone to remain positive, in the face of adversity. Amid the ongoing crisis, the one thing that the actor admires the most is how people have stepped up and have been helping one another, selflessly.

“I’m constantly checking out news... even the social media platforms. People standing for each other, showing their utmost humanity for absolute strangers in these unprecedented times, is remarkable,” she says, adding, “We should just try and refrain from low days or negative thoughts to spiral out of control. Things are always in transition and this, by far, is the biggest testing period for us as a nation. Yes, there’s fear but then there’s also scope for courage. We just have to be wise and responsible and hold on to faith.”

While she’s absolutely safe and sound on the health front, Kapoor’s work has been majorly affected due to the pandemic. Her schedule for 2021 that included three films — Bell Bottom, Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui — slated for release, is once again in a limbo. In fact, two of the films, Bell Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, were shot entirely amid the pandemic last year when restrictions were lifted.

Talking about her work schedule going haywire, the 32-year-old shares, “Well, the release dates have moved and changed a lot. The whole industry has been impacted hugely due to our current situation... shoots being halted, technicians going out of work, being left with little or no resources to sustain themselves. From producers having to face tremendous losses to the times being extremely detrimental to theatres, it’s an absolute unprecedented situation.”

But, the War (2019) actor is keeping positive and hoping that things would fall into place soon, shoots would resume and cinemas would reopen.

“I’m eagerly awaiting the releases, and life to come back to normal... for theatres to reopen, for people to start feeling safe again anytime they’ve to or they want to step out. The situation has been so grim lately; any sort of normalcy will be great at this point,” she concludes.