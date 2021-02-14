Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have celebrated many Valentine’s Day over the 11 years of their courtship, but this year it is a special as they will be celebrating the day of love as a newlywed couple.

“We love each other every day , if you are going to just for just one day then it is wrong. You should celebrate every single day. Over the years, we have gone out and we have done the regular couple things but this year is special,” shares Agarwal, who tied the know with the singer on December 1 last year.

Narayan, adds, “I look at it as one more day and one more excuse to love each other and do lovey-dovey stuff.”

The couple, who met in 2008, started dating in March 2010. Talking about their long relationship and how it has evolved over the years, Narayan, 33, says it has been a massive journey.

“Like every relationship we have had our ups and downs especially in the initial years because that’s when we were both growing up. I was working and then there was personal life, it could have been really difficult for her but she was there rock solid beside me. She is the emotional anchor in the relationship. We empower each other and help each other become the best version of ourselves, which is great,” he gushes.

Agarwal says that when they met, they were a very different people and over the years they have both evolved and learnt a lot from one another.

“I love the fact that both of us are secure about each other. We let each other do our things and we are also connected and spend time together like regular couple. I am very happy with how it has progressed,” says the actor.

While V-Day this year looks like a working day for Narayan, he promises to make it up to his better half later.

“She also said that, ‘jao paise kamake aao and we can go somewhere later. We are planning a nice vacation next month, so that will make it up for this one,” he shares.