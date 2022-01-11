Vamika turns one: Check out all the cutest pics Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared of her

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turns one on Tuesday. The actor and cricketer occasionally show a glimpse of the little one on their respective Instagram accounts but have chosen to give her the freedom to chose for herself once she grows up. They have been fiercely protective of her privacy and have not revealed her face to the media. However, on the occasion of her first birthday, here are a few moments of the little one they chose to share with their fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Few weeks after her birth, the couple had shared her first picture which showed Anushka holding her in her arms. They introduced her as Vamika which is not just derived from the initials of her parents’ names but is also refers to Goddess Durga.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shown a partial glimpse of Vamika on Instagram.

Fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look forward to her pictures on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy,” they said in their posts announcing her birth.

Vamika has already travelled to several countries as Anushka accompanied Virat on his cricket tours. She is currently in South Africa for the ongoing Test series. She had also attended her first Halloween bash with kids of other cricketers in Australia.

Vamika dressed as a fairy for a Halloween bash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka had also shared a few personality traits of Vamika in an interview to Grazia in November last year. She had said, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she ants to do something then she's going to do it, and I can tell that it's going to serve some purpose for her in life. It's nice to see that because I think I was like that too. My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody."

Also read: Vamika calls Anushka Sharma ‘mumma’ in actor's adorable new video from South Africa. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Days before her first birthday, Anushka shared a small video on her Instagram Stories in which the sweet voice of the baby girl was heard as she calling her ‘mumma’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON