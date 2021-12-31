Virat Kohli waves at Anushka Sharma and Vamika after India defeats South Africa in first Test match. Watch

In a sweet gesture from the cricket field, Virat Kohli was seen waving at Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika after his Indian squad beat South Africa in the first of the three Test match series.

A few fans took to social media and shared the video of an excited Virat waving to Anushka and Vamika in the stands. The cameras respected Virat and Anushka's request to the keep Vamika away from the limelight and didn't pan the towards the mother-daughter duo.

On Thursday, India beat South Africa by 113 runs. During the first innings, Virat contributed 35 runs while he scored 18 in the second innings.

Anushka and Vamika were seen at the stadium on Day 4 and Day 5, to show their support for Virat and the team. On Wednesday, fan clubs also shared a picture of Anushka and Vamika, with a heart emoji placed on the soon-to-be one-year-old's face.

The couple has often requested paparazzi to not click pictures of her. Recently, when the couple was travelling to South Africa, Virat had approached the paparazzi and requested them to not take photos of Vamika. Later, Anushka thanked them for their cooperation.

Virat and Anushka had decided to keep their baby away from the media glare even before Vamika was born. Speaking with Vogue India in December 2020, Anushka said, “We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”

