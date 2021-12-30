Anushka Sharma shares photo of smiling Virat Kohli after India’s win against SA in 1st Test: ‘Enjoying the view’

Anushka Sharma is spending some quality time with Virat Kohli in South Africa, after the Indian cricket team defeated the hosts in the first Test of a three-match series. India beat South Africa by 113 runs.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a picture of Virat smiling as he sat at a table. He wore a white T-shirt, black shorts and a yellow cap. “Enjoying the view in SA,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji. Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Virat Kohli on Instagram Stories.

On Wednesday, Anushka and daughter Vamika came to the stadium to cheer on Virat. Pictures of Vamika sitting on Anushka’s lap were shared online by fan clubs. However, in keeping with the couple’s wishes, they hid the baby’s face with a heart emoji.

Virat and Anushka wish to keep Vamika out of the spotlight and have requested the media to not click any photographs of her. When they were leaving for South Africa earlier this month, Virat asked the paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of her and Anushka later thanked them for complying with the request.

Thanking the photographers, Anushka wrote on Instagram Stories, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. While she is yet to announce her next film as an actor, she has been busy with production ventures under her Clean Slate Filmz banner. Among her upcoming projects as a producer are Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala, marking the acting debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, and the Netflix series Mai.

