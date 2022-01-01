Vamika calls Anushka Sharma ‘mumma’ in actor's adorable new video from South Africa. Watch

Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika are ringing in the New Year with Virat Kohli in South Africa where the cricketer is touring with the Indian cricket team. In a new video shared by Anushka on her social media, little Vamika can be heard calling Anushka ‘mumma’.

The video, which Anushka shared on her Insta story, doesn’t feature Vamika but she can be heard off camera as the view shows a serene park. We can then hear Vamika call out ‘mumma’ a few times. “Best way to spend my last 2021 evening,” Anushka wrote as a caption to the video, along with heart emojis.

Several fan clubs of Anushka and Virat reshared the video on their accounts. “Thank you for sharing this. Nothing make a mother more happy than this, when her little one called her mummaa,” wrote one. Some fans wondered when they would get to hear a similar video of Vamika calling Virat ‘daddy’.

A recent video of Virat waving to Vamika and Anushka from the ground right after India won the historic Test match went viral just a few days ago. Anushka and Vamika cheered for Virat and Team India through the game. Vamika is set to turn one in ten days’ time on January 11. Given that the Indian team will still be in South Africa for the ODI series with Virat playing in it, it is likely that her first birthday celebration will be with the team in South Africa itself.

Anushka and Virat have been very protective of Vamika’s privacy. In December, the two had thanked the media for respecting her privacy and written on social media, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.”

