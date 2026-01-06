Varun Dhawan breaks silence on when he will reveal his daughter Lara's face: ‘I'd rather leave that decision with…’

Actor Varun Dhawan has opened up about when he will reveal his daughter Lara's face. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Varun held an interactive session with fans. He spoke about a host of topics—his films, his family, and his health—with them. Varun Dhawan shares photos with his daughter, Lara, on social media, but never reveals her face.

Varun Dhawan shares when he'll reveal his daughter Lara's face

A person asked, "When reveal lara face ??#varunsays @varun_dvn." He responded, "I rather leave that decision with her. Social media should be her choice not something I want to decide for her #varunsays." Varun tied the knot with Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in 2021. They welcomed their first child, Lara, on June 3, 2024.

Another fan asked him, "Hey @varun_dvn what do you do in free time #varunsays." He replied, "Play with joey, my daughter. O play Paddel and cricket #varunsays."

When Varun talked about how fatherhood changed

Last year, Varun opened up about how fatherhood changed his life and that he is "trying to be a better dad". Speaking with ETimes, Varun shared he is yet to understand "how much of a kid I can still be or can be".

Varun had said, "I'm still figuring it out. Like how responsible I have to be, or how much of a kid I can still be or can be... I think men tend to go through this. Right now; Natasha is doing everything, I have to give her credit. The woman does practically everything initially, the man then comes in and becomes useful."

"I'm just enjoying playing with her. Being a dad is a lot of fun right now, and every day I'm trying to be a better dad... I don't think I'm there yet. I do watch TV at a really low volume now, else my wife will throw me out of the house," he had added.

About Varun's films

Fans will see Varun next in Border 2 along with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Border 2 is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster film Border, directed by J.P. Dutta. The Anurag Singh film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23 and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

He was most recently seen in Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film also featured Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles.