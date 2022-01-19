Varun Dhawan, brother Rohit Dhawan attend their driver Manoj's funeral in Mumbai

Actor Varun Dhawan and his filmmaker brother Rohit Dhawan were spotted at a funeral ground in Mumbai on Wednesday. The brothers were there for the last rites of their driver, fondly called ‘Manoj Dada’.

Manoj died of a heart attack on Tuesday. Reports suggested that Manoj drove Varun to Mehboob Studio for an ad shoot and later complained of chest pain. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital immediately by the actor's team, where he was declared dead. Later on Wednesday, Rohit was seen at the hospital with Manoj's family, holding a young boy by his shoulders.

Rohit and Varun talking at the funeral.

Varun mourned the loss of Manoj Sahu and said he will always remember him for his "humour and passion". Varun took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a video with Manoj from an event at Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong, in which he was introducing him to the crowd.

The 34-year-old actor said he was devastated by the loss as Manoj was an integral part of his life.

"Manoj has been in my life for the last 26. years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit and humour and passion he had for life," he wrote. "I will always be grateful I had you in my life Manoj dada," he added.

Several colleagues of the actor, including Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon their condolences to Dhawan.

