Varun Dhawan hugs a differently-abled fan, poses with him for pictures; internet calls him ‘the kindest actor’. Watch

Videos and photos of actor Varun Dhawan with his fans are often shared online by the paparazzi. On Sunday, a clip of Varun with a differently-abled fan was shared on Instagram. In the video, the fan even gave a peck on Varun's cheek as they met. Also Read: Varun Dhawan promises help to fan alleging she and her mom are facing abuse from her father, fans applaud gesture

In the video, Varun first poses with the fan. Soon, the fan gives him a kiss on his cheek. Varun then kisses his hand and keeps one hand on his head affectionately, before leaving.

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Varun is one of the kindest actor in Bollywood.” Another one said, “Varun kept his hand on his head with so much affection.” While many dropped heart emojis in the comments section, one said, “This made my day.”

Varun was last seen in the 2020 film Coolie No. 1. Last year, he unveiled the poster of his upcoming film Bhediya on social media. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. In the film Varun and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the lead roles, while actors Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini will be reprising their roles from the previous installments Roohi and Stree, respectively. The film is slated to release in November 25, 2022.

Apart from Bhediya, Varun also has Jugjugg Jeeyo in the pipeline. The comedy drama film is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Apart from Varun, the film will star actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The film is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

