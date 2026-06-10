'Mere pe aaya to Arjun Kapoor khush ho gaya': Varun Dhawan laughs off trolling, says smile meme is 'poora AI, not me'

Actor Varun Dhawan recently appeared on comedian and writer Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel to react to his own memes. The actor, who was promoting his new film, Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, joined Tanmay and his fellow comedians on a Zoom call, looking at memes on him, including the infamous crooked smile meme that became popular earlier this year.

Varun Dhawan reacts to his meme

Varun Dhawan recently reacted to his old meme.

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Ahead of the release of his war drama, Border 2, earlier this year, a meme began to float around on the internet, depicting Varun with a crooked smile wearing an army uniform. It would invariably show Varun delivering a ‘fauji’ line with that smiling expression, poking fun at the actor’s acting chops and questioning his place in a serious war drama.

Reacting to the meme, Varun said, “True story, jab ye aaya to maine bola maine pehna kab uniform. Border to maine abhi ki hai. Ye uniform Border ki nahi hai, ye baal aise nahi the. Ye jo chehra hai ye ABCD 2 ka hai aur body to meri hai hi nahi. Poora AI hai ye photo (When this came out, I wondered when had I worn this uniform. I did Border right before this. The uniform here is not from Border. The hair is all off. The face is from ABCD 2 and the body is not mine. This is all AI.”

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Jab mere pe aaya to Arjun khush ho gaya’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Jab mere pe aaya to Arjun khush ho gaya’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the same conversation, Varun poked fun at the memes and trolling, saying he has learnt to take it all in his stride. “Mere trolling ke baad mujhe 3 ad mile (I got three ads after my trolling),” said Varun. He added that since everybody gets trolled, actors wait for someone else to be in the limelight so that it takes focus off them. Varun quipped, “2026 me aisa kaunsa manushya hai jiski trolling nahi hoti. Hum thoda rukte hain ki iski aaj mere se zyada ho jayegi to mere se aage nikal jayega. Jab mere pe aaya to Arjun khush ho gaya tha (There is no human today that does not get trolled. We wait that if someone else gets trolled more than me, they will take the focus. When I was in the crosshairs, Arjun got happy).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the same conversation, Varun poked fun at the memes and trolling, saying he has learnt to take it all in his stride. “Mere trolling ke baad mujhe 3 ad mile (I got three ads after my trolling),” said Varun. He added that since everybody gets trolled, actors wait for someone else to be in the limelight so that it takes focus off them. Varun quipped, “2026 me aisa kaunsa manushya hai jiski trolling nahi hoti. Hum thoda rukte hain ki iski aaj mere se zyada ho jayegi to mere se aage nikal jayega. Jab mere pe aaya to Arjun khush ho gaya tha (There is no human today that does not get trolled. We wait that if someone else gets trolled more than me, they will take the focus. When I was in the crosshairs, Arjun got happy).” {{/usCountry}}

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Arjun Kapoor, Varun’s friend and colleague, was infamously trolled all through 2025 over an old resurfaced clip of his. The actor has also faced trolling in the past over his acting skills and personal life.

About Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai

Varun was most recently seen in father David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai. The romantic comedy also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The film received lukewarm reviews, and has failed to set the box office ablaze, collecting only ₹36 crore net in five days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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