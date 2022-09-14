Varun Dhawan parties with Khushi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari in Mumbai. See pics

Orhan Awatramani has shared photos from a party on his Instagram Stories. The pictures features actors Varun Dhawan, Varun Sharma, Khushi Kapoor and Palak Tiwari. The photos come just a few days after Orhan was photographed partying with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan in Mumbai. Also Read: Khushi Kapoor parties with Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani in Mumbai. See pics

In one photo, Orhan posed with his eyes closed as he kept his one hand on Varun Dhawan and another on Varun Sharma. He captioned it, “A Varun sandwich.” In the next picture, he posed with Palak Tiwari in a bowling alley. The two were holding bowling balls as they posed for photos. Making fun of Palak's name, Orhan captioned the picture collage, “Paalak (Spinach)." Orhan also shared a photo collage with his close friend Khushi Kapoor. In the pictures, the two were clicked as they shared a hug.

Orhan Awatramani shares pictures with Khushi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari and Varun Dhawan.

Earlier this month, Orhan posted a bunch of photos with Nysa Devgn and Khushi Kapoor as they partied in Mumbai. In August, Orhan celebrated his birthday with Nysa, actor Banita Sandhu, Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, and their other friends. He also shared several photos from the party on Instagram.

Khushi is late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter. She is all set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is touted to present a fresh take on the iconic gang of The Archies and promises to match the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the 60s. Apart from Khushi, Agastya and Suhana, the film will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film is slated to release next year.

