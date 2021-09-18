Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan pokes fun at celebs flocking to Maldives with his breakfast picture. See post
bollywood

Varun Dhawan pokes fun at celebs flocking to Maldives with his breakfast picture. See post

Varun Dhawan is on a holiday but not in the Maldives. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Varun Dhawan shared a picture from his holiday.

Varun Dhawan on Saturday took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of his breakfast bowl. He also added that he was not in the Maldives.

Sharing it, he wrote: “Not in Maldives.” The picture showed a bowl of cereal. Also seen in the photo is a jug from which milk is being poured. Varun is not visible in the picture. 

 

Varun Dhawan shared a picture of his breakfast bowl.

It appears the actor is holidaying in Goa. A restaurant in Goa named Pousada by the Beach shared a boomerang video in which Varun is greeting their pet dog, named Chai. A woman wearing red bangles (face not visible) is also seen petting Chai. The hashtags used hint that it could be Varun's wife Natasha Dalal. 

The caption with the post read: "Chai meets Varun Dhawan again @pousadabythebeachgoa. @varundvn @natashadalal88 #varundhawan"

 

A day before, Varun shared pictures with Natasha Dalal and wrote: “The only way I know I’m alive.” Varun married his longtime girlfriend earlier this year in January. Theirs was a low-key ceremony with just immediate family and a handful of industry friends taking part.

Also read: Varun Dhawan on life after marriage: I am having no issues juggling my personal life with work

After the wedding, Varun shared photos on Instagram and wrote: “Life long love just became official.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times about why they chose to have such a low-key wedding, Varun had said, “We had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. I’m someone who didn’t want to do something big, you’ve to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that’s why it was low key.”

Post his wedding, Varun left for Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for his upcoming film, Bhediya. The film also stars Kriti Sanon. Through their stay, Varun had shared many pictures and videos. 

