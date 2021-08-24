Varun Dhawan on life after marriage: I am having no issues juggling my personal life with work

For Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, on January 24 this year, nothing really has changed after marriage. A low-key affair with not many guests, the actor reveals, in his first interaction about his big day, that it was a conscious decision to keep it that way.

“We had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. I’m someone who didn’t want to do something big, you’ve to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that’s why it was low key,” Dhawan tells us.

The 34-year-old adds that the scale at which the wedding festivities took place, has also got to do with the kind of people they are.

“That’s the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that. We’ll need to come back on our feet as a country. We need schools and other things to start opening, and then I think everything can follow that,” asserts the Badlapur (2015) and Judwaa 2 (2017) actor.

Not wanting to take any credit for the wedding preparations, Dhawan reveals that his mother, Karuna Dhawan, along with Natasha and her parents, did it all.

“I can’t take the credit for anything. I just told them I’ll keep a count of people coming there. Nobody should have broken any rules. I was really worried because I had lost my maasi to Covid last year, then I had Covid myself,” he shares.

Amid all this, work didn’t stop for the actor, who was shooting right until before his wedding. He recently wrapped up Bhediya and restarted work on Jugg Jugg Jeeyo. Ask him how’s life been post marriage, and whether he’s finding it tough to juggle work with his personal life, and Dhawan says, “It’s fine, and it’s exactly the same. I’m not having any issues right now because I’ve too much time like most people do.”

Currently, the couple is staying alone, as he says, with their puppy, Joey, “It’s fun to have friends over. We’re not that couple who really parties or something like that. We just have gatherings of few close friends, it’s difficult right now.”