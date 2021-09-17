Varun Dhawan brings wife Natasha back on his Instagram, see romantic new post

Varun Dhawan has shared a new post on Instagram, and this time, it also features his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal. Sharing the photo, Varun also added a romantic message for Natasha.

In the picture, Varun is sitting at a dining table with Natasha on his lap. Both of them are smiling for the camera. He is wearing a blue satin shirt with a beaded necklace and she is wearing a white and beige striped dress. In a second picture, Varun is seen by himself, holding a pink drink in his hand and a hibiscus flower on his ear. “The only way I know I’m alive,” he captioned his post.

Varun and Natasha got married earlier this year in Alibaug. The two tied the knot at a private ceremony, attended only by their closest friends and families. The couple decided to keep the gathering small in order to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about it, he had said, “We had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. I’m someone who didn’t want to do something big, you’ve to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that’s why it was low key.”

Varun was last seen in Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film released on Amazon Prime and was directed by his father, David Dhawan. His upcoming movies include Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Jug Jug Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Bhediya is the third film in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy series after Stree and Roohi. It also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, whose earlier writing credits include Bala and Made in China.