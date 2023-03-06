Varun Dhawan posts hilarious video to wish Janhvi Kapoor on birthday, Khushi Kapoor shares happy childhood pics

Varun Dhawan, who will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in their upcoming film Bawaal, shared a hilarious video to wish her on her 26th birthday. The video shows Janhvi travelling in a car and telling the driver, "Please make it fast, getting late for the airport." Varun is seen screaming while running behind her car and even tries to get hold of it before falling down, while Janhvi remains unaware of him. Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan received an award from a young Janhvi Kapoor, put a peck on her cheek on stage. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun wrote along with the video, “Happy bday @janhvikapoor ji hope ki aapka bday bawaal ho aur yeh saal bemesaal ho (hope your birthday turns out to be a riot and may you have an unprecedented year). Ajju.” Reacting to his post, Janhvi wrote, “So cute Ajju ji, life mein aise aapko peechhe kabhi nahi chhodungi (I will not leave you behind in life like this).” Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari also wrote in the comments section, “Cake kaate bina chali gayi… bataao (see, she left without even cutting the cake)!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun shared the same video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Please behave properly and don't scream."

Many others also wished Janhvi on her 26th birthday. Sister Khushi Kapoor shared a collage of their childhood pictures together and wrote, “Happy birthday to my forever partner. I love you the most.”

Janhvi's Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao shared a candid picture of them together and wrote, “Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor. Have a great year and it's your day, eat lot of milkcake today.” The two are currently working on their second film together, Mr and Mrs Mahi. Janhvi will be seen as a cricketer in the film.

Last week, Janhvi was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. They all seemed to be leaving for a vacation. While Janhvi and Khushi entered the airport first, Shikhar followed Boney a few minutes later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi was last seen in Mili. She currently has two films lined up for release this year: Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal and Sharan Sharma's Mr and Mrs Mahi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON