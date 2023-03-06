Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Shah Rukh Khan received an award from a young Janhvi Kapoor, put a peck on her cheek on stage. Watch

Published on Mar 06, 2023 10:30 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor was just a kid when she presented an award to Shah Rukh Khan on stage and he put a peck on her cheek. She had accompanied father Boney Kapoor to an award ceremony.

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 26th birthday on Monday. The actor has already carved her niche in the film industry. The actor comes from a family of filmmakers and actors. She is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late superstar Sridevi and used to accompany them to film events ever since she was a kid. On one such occasion, she had presented an award to Shah Rukh Khan and the actor had greeted her with a peck on the cheek. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor started seeking validation from audience after Sridevi's death: 'Stupid of me, could've done a better job'

An old video from an award ceremony in 2002 shows how a little Janhvi was the centre of attention at the event as she presented an award to Shah Rukh Khan. She was in a black outfit and had accompanied Boney Kapoor to stage. They joined Preity Zinta on stage. As Preity started the countdown before announcing the winner, Boney lifted Janhvi in his arms in able to make her reach the mic so she too could join Preity in announcing the winner's name.

Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award for Devdas at the event. As he arrived on stage in a black suit, he first put a peck on Janhvi's cheek before receiving the award from her. All of them stood still to pose for the pictures on stage but Janhvi kept on looking here and there, unaffected by the camera.

Janhvi made her film debut with Dhadak in 2018. She has since appeared in films like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry and Mili. She will now be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Bawaal this year, the shooting of which was wrapped long ago. She is currently working on Mr and Mrs Mahi, opposite her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao.

Mili was Janhvi and Boney Kapoor's first collaboration. Now her younger sister Khushi Kapoor is also set to make her acting debut. She will be seen alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies this year.

