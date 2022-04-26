Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Varun Dhawan promises Manoj Pahwa that he will make him lose weight: 'Agle 10 dino mein...'

On Tuesday, actor Varun Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram Stories featuring Manoj Pahwa. Varun and Manoj were co-stars in Judwaa 2, which was released in 2017.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 06:54 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a video on his Instagram Stories. The clip which was recorded by Varun, featured actor Manoj Pahwa telling him about his gym routine. Varun later promises Manoj that he will help him lose weight in 10 days. Also Read: When Varun Dhawan recalled how Divya Bharti made him an omelette: I would've loved to work with her

In the video, Varun asks him, “How much did you do right now?” Manoj replies, “40 minutes.” Varun says, “Kar toh rahe ho, roz.” Manoj tells him that he works out 5 days a week. Varun asks, “Toh phir (Then why)?” referring to why he hasn't lost weight as yet. Manoj laughs and Varun then asks him about his diet plan. Manoj answers that he eats fruits for breakfast, to which the actor replies, “Fruits main nahin manta.” Varun later says, “Next 10 din mein, main aapko weight loss karane wala hoon (In next 10 days, I will make you lose weight).”

Varun Dhawan shares Manoj Pahwa's video.
Varun has often spoken about the importance of his workout routine in various interviews. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I workout every day no matter how tired you are. I also try and get a good massage, a sports massage. Because, it’s very important for the mind to be healthy if you have to function. If your mind is messed up, it shows on your full body. Keep your mind cool, and let the heat show in your workout.”

Varun was last seen in the 2020 film Coolie No. 1, in which he played the role of Raju Coolie. Last year, he revealed the poster of his next film Bhediya, on social media. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. In the film, Varun and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the lead roles, while actors Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini will be reprising their roles from the previous installments, Roohi and Stree, respectively. The film is slated to release on November 25, 2022.

Apart from Bhediya, Varun also has Jug Jug Jeeyo in the pipeline. The comedy-drama film is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Apart from Varun, the film will stars actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The film is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

