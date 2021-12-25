Varun Dhawan refuses to let go of wife Natasha Dalal as they dance at friend's wedding. See inside videos

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal recently attended their friend's wedding in Alibaug. Many videos and pictures from the wedding bash show Varun and Natasha lost in love while celebrating their friend's marriage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the videos show Natasha wrapped up in Varun's arms as they danced together to a remixed version of In The End by Linkin Park. Varun was seen wearing a semi-formal shirt with a pair of pants for the event while Natasha wore a white ensemble for the open-air party.

In another video, Varun was seen dancing to Bala with a few fellow party guests. He also joined a group of party attendees to dance to Badshah's hit track Jugnu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few fan pages also shared pictures of Varun and Natasha posing for the camera with their friends.

Varun and Natasha too tied the knot in Alibaug earlier this year. The intimate ceremony took place in January with only a handful of guests attending it owing to the Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time. Besides their famillies, Karan Johar had attended the wedding festivities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the time, Varun shared pictures from his wedding on Instagram and said, “Life long love just became official.” The actor, speaking with Hindustan Times, said, “We had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. I’m someone who didn’t want to do something big, you’ve to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that’s why it was low key.”

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao to Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi: Celeb weddings of 2021

Varun was last seen in Coolie No. 1. The film, which was directed by David Dhawan and also starred Sara Ali Khan, was panned by critics. The actor has a few movies in the pipeline, including Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON