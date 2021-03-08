Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot in Arunachal Pradesh, he climbs on top of a car to address them. Watch video
bollywood

Varun Dhawan’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot in Arunachal Pradesh, he climbs on top of a car to address them. Watch video

Screaming fans of Varun Dhawan interrupted the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He climbed on top of a car to appeal to them to allow shoot to resume. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.

While Varun Dhawan was shooting for the horror-comedy Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, his fans went berserk. In a video doing the rounds online, the actor can be seen surrounded by hordes of screaming fans, as he climbs atop a car and appeals to them to let him resume shooting.

The video, shared online by a paparazzo, was reportedly shot at Sagalee Ground. In the clip, Varun is heard telling fans, “Thode time ke liye humlog hai idhar. Bohot time ke liye hai. Toh hopefully, shooting jab khatam hota hai toh main aap sab se mil paunga (We will be here for quite some time. Hopefully, once the shooting ends, I will be able to meet you all).”

Varun was interrupted by the cheers of fans. He then appealed to them to maintain peace and let the Bhediya team resume shooting.

Bhediya reunites Varun with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon and is directed by Amar Kaushik. The film, backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, is the latest addition to his horror-comedy universe, consisting of Stree and the yet-to-be-released Roohi.

Also read | Harry-Meghan interview: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Duchess said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim

Presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films, Bhediya also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, whose earlier writing credits include Bala and Made in China.

Recently, in an interview with HT Brunch, Varun decoded his popularity. “I was just 23 when I started off in the public eye. My audiences and followers have seen and identified with everything I was going through, just as I have grown up with them,” he said.

“I’ve said some stupid things, and sometimes said some intelligent things. But whatever it is, I’ve transitioned from my 20s to my 30s with this generation. That’s probably why they identify with me so well,” he added.

