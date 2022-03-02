Varun Dhawan's overwhelmed fan offers him free jewellery from her store, he says 'Arre free sona mat do yaar'. Watch

On Wednesday, a fan invited actor Varun Dhawan to visit her jewellery store. A video of Varun and the dan is now shared by a paparazzo account in which she is asking him to visit her store. In the clip, Varun is seen posing with her for pictures. Also read: Ananya Panday tells Varun Dhawan's fans on his Insta live to watch Gehraiyaan, he says ‘stop it, don't do that’. Watch

In the video shared by a paparazzo account, Varun is seen standing outside his car and soon a fan comes to click photos with him. Later, the fan invites him to her jewellery store and tells him that she will nor charge him if he visits her store. A surprised Varun responds, “Arre free sona mat do (Don't give free gold).” At this, the fan clarifies that she won't charge him any making charges.

One fan commented on the video, “For a moment i thought that she offered him free gold..i was like whaaaaaat?” Another one said, “He seems to b really genuine. Love him.” While one said, “Such a humble & genuine guy Varun is.”

Varun was last seen in the 2020 film Coolie No. 1, in which he played the role of Raju Coolie. Last year, he revealed the poster of his next film Bhediya, on social media. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. In the film Varun and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the lead roles, while actors Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini will be reprising their roles from the previous installments, Roohi and Stree, respectively. The film is slated to release in November 25, 2022.

Apart from Bhediya, Varun also has Jug Jug Jeeyo in the pipeline. The comedy drama film is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Apart from Varun, the film will star actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The film is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

