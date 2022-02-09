Ananya Panday tells Varun Dhawan's fans on his Insta live to watch Gehraiyaan, he says ‘stop it, don't do that’. Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan celebrated his 40 million followers on Instagram with a love session with his fans. On Wednesday, Varun conducted the live session which was joined by as many as 25,000 people.

Varun, who was tuning in from Goa, started the session with Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon next to him. Soon, actor Sara Ali Khan joined in too from her own home. In the comments section, Ananya Panday started sending him messages. At one point, Ananya even plugged her own film with his fans.

“Varun and Sara's audience, Gehraiyaan is releasing 11th feb Amazon prime watch it pls,” Ananya wrote in her comment. Varun teased her for plugging her film like that. “Ananya stop trying to plug in your film. Stop. Don't do that. Don't get so deep. Which means ‘gehraiyaan in Hindi'," he said during the live.

Varun did, however, praise the film. “But guys Gehraiyaan is out soon. Very soon on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by a very good friend of mine, Shakun Batra. Who looks very wise and very young at the same time,” he said to his fans.

Gehraiyaan also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The film is Shakun Batra's next release after Kapoor & Sons.

Varun was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. His upcoming films include Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

The actor got married last year to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Varun shared multiple unseen pictures from his very private wedding in Alibaug. The ceremony was attended by the couple's closest friends and family members only due to strict Covid-19 restrictions.

