Varun Dhawan shares unseen wedding, haldi pictures with wife Natasha Dalal on their first anniversary

Varun Dhawan has posted a few unseen moments from his wedding to mark his first wedding anniversary. The actor married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a few wedding pictures on Instagram, Varun wote, “1 ( heart icon),” in the caption. The pictures show them holding hands, exchanging garlands and wishing each other with a namaste during the wedding ceremony.

Karisma Kapoor reacted to the post, “Cuties.” Tiger Shroff congratulated the couple while Neha Kakkar and Huma Qureshi dropped heart icons in the comments section. Saba Ali Khan also wrote, “And wishing you many more beautiful memories.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun also shared photos from haldi ceremony at the wedding. The pictures show him having a great time with his friends as they play with water.

Varun and Natasha's wedding was a highly guarded affair as the two tied the knot in Alibaug in the presence of limited family members and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about why he chose to have a low key celebration, Varun had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. I’m someone who didn’t want to do something big, you’ve to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that’s why it was low key. That’s the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that.”

Also read: Varun Dhawan refuses to let go of wife Natasha Dalal as they dance at friend's wedding. See inside videos

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had also said that since he himself had contracted the virus and had lost a family member, his family agreed to have low key celebrations. “I just told them I’ll keep a count of people coming there. Nobody should have broken any rules. I was really worried because I had lost my maasi to Covid last year, then I had Covid myself,” he had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun will now be seen in Bhediya, also starring Kriti Sanon. He has also completed the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON