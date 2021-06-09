Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan shares video of his 'pretty wild' drive through rain-soaked Mumbai, recalls childhood days
bollywood

Varun Dhawan shares video of his 'pretty wild' drive through rain-soaked Mumbai, recalls childhood days

Varun Dhawan shared a video as he took a car ride around Mumbai amid heavy rain. He also recalled his childhood memories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Varun Dhawan shared a post on the Mumbai rains.

Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday gave fans a glimpse into his day as he stepped out for a 'pretty wild' drive in the Mumbai rain. The actor also recalled his childhood memories of playing in the rain.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared two video clips in which his car is seen speeding on the flooded roads, splashing water around. He captioned one of the videos, "This is pretty wild" while Pitbull's Rain Over Me ft. Marc Anthony played in another clip.

Varun Dhawan shared video clips on Instagram Stories.
Varun Dhawan dropped a post recalling his childhood days.

He also shared his pictures after the showers and captioned the post, "MUMBAI ki baarish (Mumbai rains) As a kid I would always love to play in the rain so after getting in the work I stepped out to enjoy the rain and it felt amazing."

Reacting to the post, fans poured their love in the comments section. One fan wrote, "sir very handsome" while another wrote, "we love you". A third posted, "Instagram just burnt."

Earlier this year, Varun tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal in Alibaug. The wedding was attended only by the closest friends and family of the couple. Kunal Kohli and Karan Johar were among the few celebrities who were invited.

Varun was in Arunachal Pradesh with Natasha over the last few months, shooting for his upcoming movie Bhediya. But due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the team had to come back to Mumbai.

In the horror-comedy Bhediya, Varun will feature opposite actor Kriti Sanon. He is expected to essay the role of a werewolf in the film, which is the next entry in the Stree-Roohi franchise.

Also Read: If you liked Tamannaah Bhatia's November Story, here are 5 Tamil shows worth binge watching

He also has Jug Jug Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The team was shooting for the film when Varun and Neetu tested Covid-19 positive and the shoot was halted.

Topics
varun dhawan varun dhawan-natasha dalal varun dhawan film varun dhawan post pic of varun dhawan varun dhawan movies

