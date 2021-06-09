If you liked Tamannaah Bhatia's November Story, here are 5 Tamil shows worth binge watching

Tamannaah Bhatia’s November Story, which recently premiered on Disney Hotstar, is the first Tamil web series with a mainstream star at the helm. The show, a serial killer thriller, opened to largely positive response and went on to earn a decent following. The Tamil OTT space is still at a nascent stage and November Story was a major breakthrough. If you liked this show, here are five other Tamil shows worth binge-watching.

Iru Dhuruvam

If there’s one highly underrated Tamil show out there, it has to be Iru Dhuruvam on Sony LIV. Released originally in 2019, even after close to two years, the show is yet to gain a following. A highly compelling police procedural, the show is centered on a cop who is after a serial killer while dealing with a personal loss. The show’s got all the familiar elements one can associate with the genre, but it’s still got some merits of its own worth checking out. Starring Nandha, Ravi Jiva and Abhirami in the lead roles. If you love investigative thrillers with a lot of heart, here’s the show you should binge right away.





Kallachirippu





Kallachirippu, which is currently streaming on Zee 5, is set in a very small world – it’s centered on members of two families, their secrets, actions and repercussions. At a time when it’s becoming extremely challenging to write decent roles for women even in 'women-centric' films, here’s a show that rewrites the norms of how a leading lady can/should be portrayed. The show revolves around the accidental killing of a husband by his wife (played terrifically by Amrutha Srinivasan) and the events that follow. Another highly underrated show that deserves more love than it’s got so far.





Queen





Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Queen, which stars Ramya Krishnan in the lead, is loosely based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor J. Jayalalithaa. The show, which is divided into three phases, delves deep into the life of a woman who was also a star and a fearless leader, providing insights into her life and what made her strong yet weak; fearless yet fragile. The fact that it's written by a woman (Reshma Ghatala) makes it an even more refreshing watch. Queen is currently streaming on MX Player in multiple languages including Hindi.





Auto Shankar





Auto Shankar, which is currently streaming on Zee 5, is another crime thriller that’s worth investing some time into. Based on the true life story of gangster turned serial killer Shankar, who starts his career as an auto rickshaw driver and goes on to build his empire involving prostitution and liquor transport. Malayalam actor Appani Sarath played the lead role in the show, which has its flaws and slightly dips in pace at times but still makes for an engaging watch.





Vadham

Also read: Yami Gautam feels like she's turning into her mother, as she shares new post-wedding pic. See here

Sruthi Hariharan starrer Vadham is a refreshing take on a cop’s tale told from a woman’s perspective. The story is set in an all-women’s police station and it follows Sakthi, a no-nonsense cop who’s exceptionally good at her work. The show is an interesting police procedural about the investigation into the murder of a high-profile politician and what makes it unique is that it’s a thriller led by women. The series is currently streaming on MX Player.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON