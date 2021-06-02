Varun Dhawan shares pics from niece Niyara's birthday party, here's how the whole family celebrated it

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared pictures from the recent birthday celebrations of his niece. Rohit and Jaanvi Dhawan's daughter Niyara turned three years old on May 31.

In the photos, Niyara is seen surrounded by her family as they all cut a jungle-themed cake. She is seen sitting on Varun's lap while dad Rohit feeds her a piece of cake. Her grandma Lali, grandfather David and mother Jaanvi are also seen cheering for her in the photos.

Sharing the photos, Varun wrote, "Ghar (home)." Varun's fans and followers showered the family with compliments. "Soo adorable," wrote one. "Omg this melted my heart," wrote another. Varun's wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal was not seen in the photos. Perhaps she was the one clicking all the pictures.

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in Alibaug earlier this year. The wedding was attended only by the couple's closest friends and family. Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli were among the few celebrities invited.

Over the last few months, Varun was in Arunachal Pradesh with Natasha, shooting for his upcoming movie, Bhediya. However, due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the team had to return to Mumbai.

Bhediya stars Varun opposite Kriti Sanon. He is expected to play a werewolf in the upcoming horror-comedy, which is the next entry in the Stree-Roohi franchise.

Also read: Gaurav Chopraa says Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal spat should be 'dealt with grace' for their son's sake

Varun also has Jug Jug Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The team was shooting for the movie when both Varun and Neetu tested positive for the coronavirus and the shoot had to be halted.

Varun recently held an ask me anything session on Instagram when a fan asked him if he had been vaccinated yet. The actor replied that as he has recently recovered from the virus, he will have to wait a while for it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON