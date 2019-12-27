Varun Dhawan has not signed brother Rohit Dhawan’s Dishoom 2: ‘There is no truth to this at all’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 17:57 IST

Varun Dhawan has put an end to speculation that he has given his nod to his brother Rohit Dhawan’s next, a sequel to their first collaboration, Dishoom. The actor told Bollywood Hungama that the rumours of him signing Dishoom 2 are untrue. “Actually, there is no truth to this at all,” he said.

Reports were doing the rounds that Rohit had signed Hrithik Roshan for his next, which was touted to be a superhero flick. It was being said that Sajid Nadiadwala would produce the film. However, no official announcement was made.

Currently, Varun is gearing up for the release of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

At the trailer launch of Street Dancer 3D, Varun said that the film was delayed for a number of years. “Ek aisa time tha jab yeh film banne nahi wali thi. Remo sir ko pata hai, kuch 3-4 saal yeh film atak gayi thi because of some reason (There was a time when this film was almost shelved. Remo sir knows, the film was stuck for around 3-4 years due to some reason)… A studio was not backing it. They took a decision not to make films in India at that time. We were almost parentless with this film. At that time, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar came in our life,” he said.

Varun shares a great camaraderie with Rohit and on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch, the actor revealed that his brother was his biggest troll. Varun added that Rohit has a lot of fun reading comments of trolls mocking him.

“Jaise Kalank ka trailer aaya toh Rohit ne YouTube pe comments padhe. (When the trailer of Kalank came out, Rohit read the comments on YouTube.) ‘Why is everyone in slow motion?’ This one I remember. Rohit yeh read karta hai aur hasta bhi hai mujhpe. Jo bhi negative mere baare mein baatein hai, sabse zyaada khushi mere bhai ko hoti hai. (Rohit reads these and laughs at me. Whenever something negative is written about me, my brother is the happiest.) Jitne bhi trollers hai (all the trolls), remember that you are not alone,” he said.

