Jawaani Jaaneman teaser: Saif Ali Khan is in his Cocktail mode, watch it here

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 15:49 IST

The teaser of actor Saif Ali Khan’s next film Jaawani Jaaneman was unveiled on Friday. Salman seems to be in Cocktail mode.

The teaser opens with Saif’s character saying: “Sher hoon main sher… aur sher tab tak raja hota hai jab tak aleka hota hai.” Soon after, scenes of Saif enjoying the night life of London with night clubs, booze, girls and, what appear to be several one-night stands, flash across the screen. That’s when we also get glimpses of Saif dancing to his hit song, Ole Ole. Cut to a dinner table scene at home where an elderly Sikh person, possibly the father of Saif’s character in the film, asks him to learn to take responsibility of the family as a young man.

Featuring Saif, Tabu and newcomer Alaya Furniturewala, the film has been directed by Nitin Kakkar. The first poster of the film was shared on December 23 and showed Saif on a bed with two other women. None of their faces were visible but what is evident that Saif’s character is in the playboy mode. On December 24, another poster from the film was shared, which was pretty much the same poster but this time Saif’s face is visible.

Saif’s hit song from the 1990s, Ole Ole from Yeh Dillagi, has been recreated in the film. The revamped version has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar. On the making of the new track, Tanishk said: “It’s a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and I have worked on quite a few songs. This one also written by him keeps the fun element of the song alive as the original.” The original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

The film is presented under the banner on Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. It will hit the big screen on January 31, 2020.

