Gaurav Chopraa says Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal spat should be 'dealt with grace' for their son's sake

Actor Gaurav Chopraa has spoken about the ongoing fight between actor couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal urging that the matter should be 'dealt with grace' for the sake of their son, Kavish. Gaurav also said that he doesn't want Kavish to get affected. He added that when the child grows up he doesn't 'want him to misunderstand my stance on this'.

Karan was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting Nisha at their Mumbai residence but was later released on bail. Nisha had filed a police complaint against him over allegations of physical assault. Both Karan and Nisha have levelled several allegations against each other since the matter came to the public eye.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Gaurav said, "There is a little child involved in this. When he grows up and reads all of this, I don't want it to affect him. At least for the sake of the baby, for whom I really have a lot of affection, I would really want this to be dealt with grace and the differences can be sorted so that he doesn't get affected. Tomorrow when the child grows up and learns of the current happening, I don't want him to misunderstand my stance on this. He is very very dear to me and considers me as his "pastry chachu" (pastry uncle) as I get a variety of pastries for him and that's how I would like it to be forever. As for Karan and Nisha, If there are any apologies remaining, any compromises to be made, any mid-way out that can help their relationship get back on track, then I think they should get it done.

"I have been trying to sort it as a friend and I am somebody whose advice matters to them. So being in that position, I will do things respectfully and gracefully but yes at their speed. Also, knowing both sides of the story, I would rather do or say something that will reduce the problem than add on to it," Gaurav added.

Karan and Nisha got married in 2012 after dating for four years and have a son. The couple has appeared in various TV serials, including the dance reality show Nach Baliye. Karan is best known for his role as Naitik Singhania in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

