Varun Dhawan sings Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, fans suggest 'singer ban jao'. Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a video of himself singing Aye Mere Humsafar from his film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Many fans demanded for a third part of the film in the comments section.
Varun Dhawan sings Humsafar from his film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 10:58 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a fun video of himself on Instagram. In the video, Varun can be heard singing the song Humsafar from his film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

Sharing the video, Varun wrote, “Sing a song sometimes #humsafar.” In the clip, Varun can be seen singing, along with a singer who is also playing the guitar.

Nupur Sanon commented, “Waaah.” Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Must sing!” Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Instagram handle also commented to the video, “The return of Badri and we’re here for it.” Raj Mehta, who is Varun's close friend, joked “Has he heard your version?”

One fan commented, “Humsafar will be the best Dulhania song anyways always VD.” Another one said, “We want Dulhania 3.” A fan found the video theraupatic and wrote, “Therapy, no Jeremy I want to hear this video." Another person adviced him, “Singer bann jao sir, bohot scope hai (Sir, become a singer, there is a lot of scope there).”

The song that Varun is seen singing in the video is from his 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which was a sequel to the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The Shashank Khaitan directorial also starred actor Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Varun was last seen in the 2020 film Coolie No. 1, in which he played the role of Raju Coolie. Last year, he revealed the poster of his next film Bhediya, on Instagram. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It features Varun and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, with actors Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from the previous installments, Roohi and Stree, respectively. The film is slated to release in November 2022. 

Apart from Bhediya, Varun also has Jug Jug Jeeyo in the pipeline. The comedy drama film is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Apart from Varun, the film will star actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The film is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

varun dhawan badrinath ki dulhania
