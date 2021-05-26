Varun Dhawan slams YouTuber for racist remark against Arunachal MLA: 'Time we educate ourselves'

Actor Varun Dhawan has slammed YouTuber Paras Singh, who was arrested after he used a racial slur against Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering in one of his videos and called him "non-Indian". Varun recently shot in the state for Amar Kaushik's Bhediya.

Varun shared Amar's post and wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Having spent so much time in Arunachal Pradesh, it is time we educate ourselves and others about how wrong this is. (heart emoji) AP."

Amar had originally shared a news report about the incident and written, "Being ignorant about your country and its region is stupidity in itself, but when that ignorance is expressed in an offensive manner, it becomes toxic. We all need to call out and condemn such ignorance in one voice and make all idiots understand that IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE ANYMORE."

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao reposted the same note by Amar on his Instagram Stories, saying that what happened is 'not acceptable'.

Paras, who calls himself 'Paras Official' on YouTube, had termed Congress MLA Ninong Ering a 'non-Indian' in a video posted on Sunday. He had also claimed the 'state was a part of China', sparking furore among people from the state, as well as people from other parts of the country. However, he later apologised in a separate video. On Tuesday, he was arrested in Punjab.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, taking to Twitter, condemned the racial slur and said the "video aims at inciting ill will and hatred towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh".

Varun recently completed a month-long schedule for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He often shared pictures and videos of the picturesque landscape and was also in love with babies whom he met during work.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya reunites Varun with Kriti Sanon (after Dilwale). The film, backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, is the latest addition to his horror-comedy universe, consisting of Stree and Roohi.