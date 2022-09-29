Varun Dhawan wants to play a nanny for Alia Bhatt, 'take the child on the stroller'

Having made his debut with her, Varun Dhawan has featured in several popular films with Alia Bhatt. Asked about getting together with her onscreen again, the actor has said that he wants to work with her again and added jokingly that he'll play the nanny. Alia and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child soon. (Also read: Varun Dhawan tries to copy Allu Arjun's Srivalli step)

After debuting with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012, Varun and Alia have worked together in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Most recently, they were paired together in Karan Johar's epic drama Kalank that released in 2019. Barring Kalank, all the films proved to be successful and fans love them together on the silver screen.

Asked about chances of his onscreen reunion with Alia, Varun told Pinkvilla, “She is someone who is very close to my heart, and we share incredible chemistry. You can't just make that today. We are good friends, we care for each other, and respect each other. I actually want to work with Alia again. I think it will happen, maybe sometime in the future. I will play a nanny in that, take the child on the stroller.”

After getting married in a private ceremony in April, Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy in June. Responding to the news, Varun had then told ETimes, “JugJugg Jeeyo."

Varun was most recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo which had a successful run at the box office. Directed , the film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul.

Next up, he has a few interesting films lined up. These include Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya which also features Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee.

