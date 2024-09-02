 Varun Grover supports Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency amid release delay: ‘Censorship is never right’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Varun Grover supports Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency amid release delay: ‘Censorship is never right’

BySugandha Rawal
Sep 02, 2024 06:19 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is facing criticism and calls of ban ahead of the release.

Amid growing criticism and uncertainty around its release, Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency has found support from filmmaker Varun Grover. He has shared that it is tragic that the film tracing the events around the Emergency period is facing calls to prevent its release. Also read: 'Emergency pe Emergency laggai': All about the controversies surrounding Kangana Ranaut's film

Kangana Ranaut's Indira Gandhi biopic Emergency has been pushed from its release date of September 6.
Kangana Ranaut's Indira Gandhi biopic Emergency has been pushed from its release date of September 6.

Kangana’s Emergency has been postponed from its release date of September. It comes at a time when the film is facing criticism from various Sikh organisations for its portrayal of the community, and it is still awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Varun supports

The filmmaker took to social media to express his views and stress that censorship is not healthy in a society.

“Censorship is never right - of individual expression or any work of art. It’s tragic & supremely ironic that a film on #Emergency is stopped by the establishment,” he wrote.

Varun added, “Making a film is a huge act of faith, almost self-harming and we allow a bunch of scared people cutting it randomly”.

Meanwhile, Kangana, sometime back, reacted strongly at the film industry for not talking about her upcoming film Emergency.

About the film

In Emergency, fans will see Kangana in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film has been directed as well as written by her. The film was previously set to release in theatres on November 24, 2023 but was postponed due to changes in her schedule. It was then slated to release on September 6, but has been postponed from this date too.

Directed by Kangana herself, Emergency boasts a vast cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the movie is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Grover supports Kangana Ranaut's Emergency amid release delay: 'Censorship is never right'
