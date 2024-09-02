Kangana Ranaut jokes her 'hone wale saas-sasur' ran away when she was summoned by police

Kangana Ranaut opened up about facing hurdles as she spoke about her romantic relationships, and how she was not able to find a match. On the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat, the actor and BJP MP shared that once her to-be in-laws fled her house after seeing her being summoned by police. She later added the disclaimer – 'I am just joking'. Also read: Kangana Ranaut defends calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser' Kangana Ranaut spoke about her marriage plans in a new interview.

Kangana jokes about how her ‘to-be in-laws fled’

When asked by an audience member to share her opinion on marriage, Kangana said on the show, "Kya kahu main ab iss bare mein? Dekhiye, meri shadi ko leke bohut ache khyal hai... mujhe lagta hai ki har ek ko companion ki zaroorat hoti hai. Mujhe lagta hai bache hone chahiya, lekin ab logo ne itna badnam kar rakha hai, meri shaadi nahi hone dete hai (Now, what do I say about this? My views on marriage are very good, I feel everyone should have a companion. I feel people should have kids too, but I have been made so infamous that I am not being able to marry)."

'Ye bhi ek side effect hai'

Kangana also reflected on the different criminal cases and complaints filed against her for defaming Javed Akhtar, maligning farmers and other issues. She has also faced complaints for allegedly spreading communal hatred through social media.

She said on Aap Ki Adalat, “Mere court cases itne aa jate hai jab bhi kisi ke saath meri baat banni shuru hoti hai, toh police ghar pe aa jati hai, utha ke le jati hai, summons aa jate hai. Ek baar toh hone wale saas-sasur bhi mere ghar pe the aur woh summon aa gaye, toh phir woh bhag gaye. Ye bhi ek side effect hai. (I have so many court cases against me that any time I am close to making thing work with someone, police lands at my home or I get summons. Once my to-be in-laws ran away after seeing me being summoned, which is also a side-effect of all that I face).”

However, she suffixed her comment with “Nahi, mazak kar rahi hoon (No, I am just joking).”

Kangana's next film, Emergency, which is also helmed by her, was up for release on September 6. But the film's release date has now been pushed – it is facing backlash from several Sikh groups as it waits for a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Kangana will be seen as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film alongside Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film is based on the period when the Emergency was imposed in the country in 1975.