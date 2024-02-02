Court dismisses plea by Kangana Ranaut seeking stay on criminal defamation case filed against her by Javed Akhtar

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a petition filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking a stay on the trial arising from a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. As per a report by Livelaw.in, Bombay HC dismissed writ petition filed by Kangana in the defamation case filed by Javed in 2020. Kangana also had also seeked for the case to be clubbed with the cross-complaint, she subsequently filed against him. Also read: Javed Akhtar asked to appear before court on Kangana Ranaut's complaint against him of 'criminal intimidation, insult' Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut's legal battle started in 2020.

Bombay High Court's order

As per the report, Justice Prakash Naik passed the order and held that the proceedings could not be stayed or clubbed since Kangana Ranaut had never contended that the cases were cross-cases, and notwithstanding the same, Javed Akhtar's complaint was filed first. He said, "At this stage the relief sought in the petition cannot be granted. Earlier it was never contended by the petitioner (Kangana) that both cases are cross cases."

Kangana Ranaut vs Javed Akhtar case

While the defamation case Javed Akhtar filed against Kangana Ranaut is ongoing before the Magistrate in Andheri, Kangana's complaint against him was stayed by the Sessions Court. In her writ petition, the actor had said that both cases had their genesis in a meeting in 2016; therefore they should be tried together.

In 2020, Javed had filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut, when in an interview she had accused him of threatening her after calling her to his home amid her ugly fight with Hrithik Roshan over their alleged affair.

Kangana had then filed a counter complaint against Javed for alleged "extortion and criminal intimidation". She said in her complaint that following her public dispute with her Krrish 3 co-star, Hrithik, the lyricist had called her and her sister Rangoli to his house with "malafide intentions and ulterior motives and then criminally intimidated and threatened" her.

