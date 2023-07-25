Javed Akhtar asked to appear before court on Kangana Ranaut's complaint against him of 'criminal intimidation, insult'

The legal battle between actor Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar continues. As per an India Today report, the Magistrate court in Mumbai has summoned Javed Akhtar on Kangana's complaint under Indian Penal Code sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult to the modesty of a woman). He has to appear before the Andheri court on August 5. (Also Read | Javed Akhtar tells court what happened the night he called Kangana Ranaut to his house) Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar are engulfed in a legal battle.

Kangana and Javed's doctor summoned by court

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut and Javed's physician Dr Ramesh Agarwal was one of the witnesses before the 10th Magistrate's court. He talked about the meeting that took place between Javed and Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel in 2016. He informed the court that Javed had spoken to him about the issue between Kangana and Hrithik Roshan adding that there should be a settlement between the actors.

Javed asked Kangana to visit his home

In 2016, Javed called Kangana to his home to give her some advice on her public spat with Hrithik Roshan. In 2020, Kangana said in an interview that he had threatened her for speaking on the issue, and later also filed a defamation suit against her. She also filed a complaint against Javed after that.

What the doctor told Javed Akhtar's lawyer

As reported by India Today, when Javed's advocate Jay Bharadwaj asked the doctor about alleged defamatory words being spoken at the meeting, he said he didn't hear it. Dr Agarwal said, "The meeting lasted about 20-30 minutes, and before leaving, Javed told her, 'Aapko maafi mangni padegi (you will have to apologise)." When asked if Javed said "padegi ya mangiye (you will have to apologise or you seek forgiveness), he said it was "aap maafi mangiye (you seek forgiveness)." He also denied that there was 'any exchange of harsh words'.

Here's what Dr Agarwal told Kangana's lawyer

After Kangana's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee asked if the actor had asked him or Javed to mediate in the dispute between her and Hrithik, Dr Agarwal denied. He also agreed that he was part of the meeting at the request of Javed Akhtar. When asked about the agenda of the meeting and Hrithik and his family not being part of it, Dr Agarwal said that the agenda was that both would apologise to each other. He added he didn't know that 'Akhtar would not call the Roshans and only ask Kangana to apologise'.

When asked if Kangana had said anything after leaving Javed's home, he replied, "She told me that, ‘Initially both of us (she and Hrithik Roshan) were to apologise, but now only I am being asked to apologise’. She told me this, and that is why she felt uncomfortable."

