Ex-SAD leader sends legal notice to Twitter to delete Kangana's defamatory tweet against farmers
Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjit Singh GK has sent a legal notice to social media giant Twitter asking it to immediately delete the account of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for tweeting alleged defamatory statements against farmers.
The legal notice, which was sent to the Managing Director of Twitter in Maharashtra on Tuesday through e-mail, said the posts by the actress are factually incorrect and are maligning or tarnishing the image, reputation and goodwill of farmers and the entire Sikh community associated with them.
The notice, sent through advocate Naginder Benipal, said it was given for attacking the farmers and the Sikh community who are protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Central Government with the assent of the President.
Referring to Ranaut's tweet, it said that on February 2, she had replied to a tweet of international pop star Ms. Rihanna who had tweeted "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest".
In her reply, Ranaut tweeted "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA."
The notice claimed that the actress was using her fan following to try and defame the farmers and the Sikh community so associated with it and has declared them anti-national by claiming them to be terrorists who are trying to weaken the strength and protection of the country.
"My client is very concerned and serious in protecting the integrity of the nation, the farmers and the entire Sikh community and will not accept such derogatory, false and malicious statements against the farmers," Benipal said in the notice.
It said Singh, President of Jagg Asra Guru Ott (JAGO) a religious party, has taken objection to the actress’ act and he is constrained to issue this legal notice to Twitter to delete her account immediately to stop her from harming the peace of the nation.
“In the light of the aforesaid, it is requested that the said tweets be taken down/ blocked off from your web portal with immediate effect. The said defamatory/ disparaging/ denigrating (statements) have already been reported on your web portal as per the procedure prescribed albeit they are available for public viewership till date.
“Kindly note, that if the said tweets are not take down and her account is not blocked from your platform, then you shall be considered liable for the defamatory content and as such we reserve our right to initiate appropriate legal proceedings as per law which shall be at your sole risk and consequences,” the notice said.
It also said that if the company fails to comply with the notice, it shall be solely at its risk and consequences and that Singh would be entitled to seek recourse of all legal remedies.
