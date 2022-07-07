Varun Kapoor: Not doing TV for now is a conscious decision

Seen in a number of television shows, actor Varun Kapoor recently made his film debut with Gangubai Kathiawadi. The youngster feels that it’s always good to start with a project that will surely draw audience to theatre. The length of the role does not matter to him.

“It’s always good to start with smaller roles as that gives time to understand what works for you and how to go about things. I very well know what it takes to play bigger roles in a big film but still I said yes for that small part (Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend),” says the Swaragini (2015) and Savitri Devi College & Hospital (2017) actor.

Kapoor adds, “What more does an actor wants from his debut film. He wants a launch that reaches a large number of audiences and that’s what Gangubai… gave me. It’s among a few successful films that managed to reach the ₹100-crore club post resumption of theatres in our country. I have a long journey ahead and much will happen in due course for me.”

Kapoor does not prefer to be tagged a chocolate hero by people around. “There is no point getting associated with such tags and bound oneself! That’s surely not for me as I don’t want to fit into one category. I have already played a variety of characters irrespective of my boy-next-door looks. I am happy that in all these years in the industry I have not let myself to get typecast,” he asserts.

The Humse Hai Life actor has decided to stay away from TV, says, “Yes, it’s a conscious decision. I understand nothing comes easy in our profession but still I would like to delve more into films and I am all set for an OTT launch. So, I have made a decision of not doing television for now but how long will that be, I have no clue. I am firm on this because if I’ll not try other genres at this point of time in my career then all my efforts to establish myself well will go in vain.”

Currently, Kapoor is busy wrapping the shoot for his first OTT series Parth Aur Jugnu .