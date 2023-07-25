Veere Di Wedding 2 definitely being made, will be shot next year: Report

Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor-backed Veere Di Wedding was released in 2018 and featured Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. As per a new report by Pinkvilla, Veere Di Wedding 2 will go on floors next year. The report added that the 'idea and concept' for the sequel have been locked. Also read: Kareena Kapoor will play a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2?

About Veere Di Wedding

Shikha Talsania, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker in a still from Veere Di Wedding.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding was an all-girl ensemble comedy starring Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha. The film was a success at the box office, with earnings of more than ₹100 crore nett worldwide. After the film's release, producer Rhea Kapoor had said that she hadn’t expected the film to do the numbers it did at the box office. Now, Veere Di Wedding 2 is reportedly in the works.

Veere Di Wedding 2

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla in a recent interview, “Veere Di Wedding is a very special project for the makers, and they have already set the ball rolling for the sequel. So Veere Di Wedding 2 is definitely being made, and the idea and concept has already been locked. However, the script is still being written, and the final draft should be ready in a few months. Once that is done, they will start looking at the casting and other logistics. The movie will roll next year."

Rhea on the sequel

In 2020, Rhea had confirmed that the 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding will indeed return for a sequel. “I think it’s going to happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited,” she had said during an interactive session with fans on Instagram.

Rhea had also spoken about Veere Di Wedding's box office success in a 2022 interview with Pinkvilla, and said, “When that happened I felt so good, because I was like people underestimate the strength of the female audience, who are very loyal. They watch films over and over again. So that’s when I made up my mind that I am not going to rush into anything that’s predictable. I am going to go and do things the way I have always done them, but the one thing that I will do is I will justify the potential strength of this audience."

