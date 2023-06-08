Paritosh Tripathi: Not having an image bracket is my biggest earning

Janhit Main Jaari actor Paritosh Tripathi wears many hats. Actor, host, stand-up artiste, poet and writer, his diverse talents disallow him from being bracketed. And, that he feels is his earnings! Paritosh Tripathi is currently shoot for a film in Lucknow

Currently shooting in Lucknow, the Ludo actor says, “The best thing which I have earned is that I don’t have a particular image for me. Besides doing theatre and diverse roles in films, I did Comedy Circus but I am not a comedian. I played host in Super Dancer but I am not an anchor. People also know me as a poet and writer. So, this is a wonderful space.”

Paritosh Tripathi in front of Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow

Tripathi feels blessed that he can express himself through his writing-stand-up or through his characters.

“I am getting to do good projects. Main jin logon ka fan hun un logo ki saath co-artiste ho raha hai. Back-to-back this is my second film with Annu (Kapoor) sir and they appreciate my work. Pankaj (Tripathi) bhaiya appreciating in his interview is bigger than a trophy for me and makes me more responsible to deliver my best.”

“For me the story is the king that leads everything. Playing the lead is surely an advantage as you get the best lines and shots. As Pankaj bhaiya says, ‘we have to literally score seven runs on every ball’. I am happy that makers now give me lines and scenes with freedom to create my own craft.”

Paritosh in Lucknow

For web-series he has become very choosy. “I have refused five big projects. I surely want to do series but have become very selective in signing them. I want to play the protagonist or parallel lead!”

I am not working for fame and money! If I have less work I can do TV, hosting, and live shows. I don’t want to work for EMIs, so I don’t have the stress of working too much. So, I can afford to be selective and pick roles which are performance oriented – maza aana chahiye!”

The actor says that he has completed six films. “I have shot for Love Ki Arranged Marriage, Kuch Khatta Ho Jaye, Katha Collage on navrasa in which one story is mine, Madhyam, Hari Om Hari that we shot in Varanasi, and my current film that has Nawab Saheb as a working title.”

For his mini series Case To Banta Hai, he got his first actor award (in a comic role) on OTT where he played 25 characters in 14 episodes.

Lucknow connection

“I am from Deoria so we used to go via the state capital. I remember, way back, the first time I boarded a flight was Mumbai to Lucknow with actor Aman Verma for a show at Ravindralaya. Then, I shot for a film after lockdown and now this amazing subject with Annu sir directed by Kamal Chandra where I can beautifully carve my character.”

