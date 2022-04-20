Veteran filmmaker T Rama Rao dies, Anupam Kher remembers him as ‘compassionate, commanding, with great sense of humour’

Veteran director-producer T Rama Rao, who had helmed around 70 films in Telugu and Hindi besides bankrolling blockbusters in Tamil, died in Chennai in early hours of Wednesday. He was 83. As per a statement, he died due to age related illness. His last rites will be performed at 4 pm on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rama Rao had worked with many big names like NTR, ANR, Shoban Babu, Krishna, Balakrishna, Sridevi, Jayapradha, Jayasudha etc and directed films like Navarathri, Jeevana Tarangalu, Bramachari, Aalumagalu, Yamagola, Presidenti Gari Abbayi, Illalu, Pandani Jeevitham and Pachani Kapuram among others in Telugu.

Actor Anupam Kher remembered Rama Rao as a compassionate, commanding man with a good sense of humour. He tweeted: “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran filmmaker and a dear friend Shri #TRamaRao ji. I had the privilege of working with him in #AakhriRaasta and #Sansaar. He was compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour. My condolences to his family! Om Shanti! (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rama Rao entered the Hindi film industry in 1979 and worked with all from Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty to Anil Kapoor and Govinda. He has the distinction of introducing Rajinikanth in Hindi cinema with the movie Andhaa Kanoon.

His succesful Hindi films include Judai, Jeevan Dhara, Ek Hi Book, Andhaa Kanoon, Inquilaab, Insaf Ki Pukar, Watan Ke Rakhwale, Dosti Dushmani, Nache Mayuri, John Jani Janardhan, Raavan Raj, Muqabla, Hathkadi and Jung.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Rama Rao was "the man who established the 'Madras movie', or Hindi films funded primarily by southern capital, as a viable commercial option in the all-India market. He made Tamil films under the banner Sri Lakshmi Productions and produced movies with Vikram, Vijay, Jayam Ravi and Vishal. He made hit movies like Dhil, Youth, Arul, Something Something Unakum Enakum and Malaikotai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.