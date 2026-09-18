Vibe box office collection day 1: Kunal Kemmu’s film opens slow, beats Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga

Vibe box office collection day 1: Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu's second directorial, Vibe, released in theatres on Friday. The film marks his second outing as a director after Madgaon Express. The film, however, has had a slow start at the box office.

Vibe box office day 1

Vibe is Kunal Kemmu's second directorial.

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According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹1.29 crore net at the domestic box office. The film is running across 3,194 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 12 percent. The morning shows of the film recorded 6 percent occupancy, followed by an increase through the day. The occupancy stood at 11.31 percent in the afternoon and touched 14 percent in the evening.

Delhi NCR led the film's occupancy with 13 percent across 440 shows so far. It was followed by Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad, which recorded 11 percent occupancy each. Mumbai also registered 11 percent occupancy across 328 shows.

Madgaon Express vs Vibe

Kunal's last directorial, Madgaon Express, also had a slow start at the box office in 2024 but eventually found an audience after its OTT release. The film earned ₹1.50 crore on its opening day. Vibe, however, hasn't been able to cross Madgaon Express's opening-day numbers.

Vibe beats Ek Din and Main Vaapas Aaunga

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the slow start, Vibe has already edged past Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romantic film Ek Din, which earned ₹1.15 crore on its opening day at the box office. Vibe has also surpassed Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, which also collected ₹1.15 crore on its opening day. Vibe review {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the slow start, Vibe has already edged past Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romantic film Ek Din, which earned ₹1.15 crore on its opening day at the box office. Vibe has also surpassed Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, which also collected ₹1.15 crore on its opening day. Vibe review {{/usCountry}}

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Hindustan Times' Rishabh Suri gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, VIBE starts off with exactly the kind of madness you want from a film like this. It is funny and doesn’t seem too bothered about following the usual rules initially. Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava make for an entertaining pair, and the first half has enough laughs. It is in the second half that the film loses some of that easy charm, as the story starts adding layers and twists nobody really asked for. The result is a film that is at its best when it is simply VIBE-ing."

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About Vibe

Vibe is an action-comedy directed and written by Kunal Kemmu. The film stars Kemmu alongside Sparsh Shrivastava and Preity Zinta. The story revolves around two friends, Hardik (Hardik) and Bugs (Sparsh), whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn when they become caught up in a high-stakes mission involving Indian intelligence agencies.