Vibe teaser: Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava are no Tiger or Pathaan as they must save nation

After delivering a banger with Madgaon Express as his directorial debut, Kunal Kemmu is back with another caper comedy, titled Vibe. The makers unveiled the film's teaser on Friday. The teaser shows Kunal as a reluctant spy who is unexpectedly trained to defend the nation.

Kunal is no Tiger or Pathaan in Vibe teaser

Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava in a still from Vibe.

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The teaser begins with the tagline, "When the nation is under threat, heroes stand up from within, some heroes are born, some heroes are trained and some heroes are kidnapped..." We then see Kunal and his friend, played by Laapataa Ladies fame Sparsh Shrivastava, getting kidnapped.

Preity Zinta, who is heading the operation, declares that the nation needs Kunal and Sparsh's help. Baffled by the situation, Kunal says, "Agar iss desh ko meri zaroorat hai toh baat already nikal chuki hai (If the nation needs me than things are already not in our control)." He then urges Preity to spare him and send spies like Tiger and Pathaan, referring to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's popular spy blockbusters.

The following trailer shows Kunal clumsily performing various tasks as he tries to take on his unexpected spy duties. The teaser ends with Kunal chiming in with a hilarious reference to Bobby Deol's Soldier, adding another layer of Bollywood humour to the comedy.

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{{^usCountry}} The official synopsis of the film reads, "Two hapless friends who can barely manage their own lives accidentally stumble upon a terrorist plot and suddenly find themselves responsible for saving the nation despite being completely unprepared for the task." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official synopsis of the film reads, "Two hapless friends who can barely manage their own lives accidentally stumble upon a terrorist plot and suddenly find themselves responsible for saving the nation despite being completely unprepared for the task." {{/usCountry}}

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About Vibe

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Apart from writing, directing and starring in the film, Kunal Kemmu has also produced Vibe alongside Chirag Nihalani under their banner Drongo Films. The cast also includes debutant Vanshika Dhir in a lead role, with Dinesh Lal Yadav and Yashpal Sharma appearing in supporting parts.

Vibe marks another theatrical bet for Amazon MGM Studios, which produces and acquires films for cinema release as well as content exclusively for Prime Video and the MGM+ pay television network. Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow have also set “Nayyi Navelli,” an Indian fantasy family entertainer starring Yami Gautam Dhar, for release in cinemas this October, timed to the Dussehra festival period.

The film brings together a combination of comedy, action and espionage, with Kunal's character serving as an unlikely hero who finds himself caught up in a situation far beyond his abilities. With the teaser leaning heavily into self-aware Bollywood references, Vibe appears to be another attempt to create a fun, irreverent theatrical comedy.

Kunal Kemmu's projects

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Kunal's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, released in 2024. The film was a hit at the box office and received praise for its humour and ensemble cast. Before turning director, Kunal had been part of several popular projects, including Kanjoos Makhichoos, Lootcase and more.

He also has multi-starrer Golmaal 5 in the pipeline. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharman Joshi, and is directed by Rohit Shetty, who has helmed every film in the comedy franchise.