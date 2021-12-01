Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding confirmed by Gajraj Rao? He threatens not to attend the 'byah' for this reason
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding confirmed by Gajraj Rao? He threatens not to attend the 'byah' for this reason

Gajraj Rao shared a report about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured wedding. He jokingly set a condition for attending the speculated festivities. 
Gajraj Rao shared an Instagram story about Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:59 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Veteran actor Gajraj Rao dropped a hint that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are indeed getting married. The Badhaai Ho actor posted a hilarious Instagram story, sharing one of the many reports around Katrina and Vicky’s rumoured wedding. Speculation is that Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot later this month at a resort in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur.

Gajraj appeared particularly intrigued by the speculation that there will be no mobile phones allowed at the rumoured celeb wedding. In his Instagram story, the 50-year-old actor wrote: “Selfie nahi lene dega toh main nahi aa raha byah mein (If you won’t let me take a selfie then I’m not coming to the wedding).” He set the Instagram video to the song Tutak Tutak Tutitya. Gajraj and Vicky are co-stars of the 2018 Netflix movie Love per Square Foot.

Screenshot of Gajraj Rao's Instagram story. 
RELATED STORIES

Earlier this month, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan was asked to comment on the wedding rumours when he told Dainik Bhaskar: “What should (I) say about it since the media is left with only such issues to talk about.” Salman and Katrina are co-stars of several films and also close friends. They also used to date each other. 

In a separate interview with the publication, Vicky's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra denied the wedding rumours and said the speculation is ‘temporary’: “Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don't want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment.”

Also read: Amid Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours, Ayushmann Khurrana subtly confirms their relationship

Previously, stars such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor appeared to confirm that Vicky and Katrina are together. Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ayushmann had made a reference to Vicky when asked about romancing Katrina. Months ago, Harsh Varrdhan told Zoom: “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true." He added: “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
katrina kaif vicky kaushal gajraj rao
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
IPL 2022 Retention
World Aids Day 2021
Katrina Kaif
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Assam lynching
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP