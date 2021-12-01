Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding confirmed by Gajraj Rao? He threatens not to attend the 'byah' for this reason

Veteran actor Gajraj Rao dropped a hint that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are indeed getting married. The Badhaai Ho actor posted a hilarious Instagram story, sharing one of the many reports around Katrina and Vicky’s rumoured wedding. Speculation is that Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot later this month at a resort in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur.

Gajraj appeared particularly intrigued by the speculation that there will be no mobile phones allowed at the rumoured celeb wedding. In his Instagram story, the 50-year-old actor wrote: “Selfie nahi lene dega toh main nahi aa raha byah mein (If you won’t let me take a selfie then I’m not coming to the wedding).” He set the Instagram video to the song Tutak Tutak Tutitya. Gajraj and Vicky are co-stars of the 2018 Netflix movie Love per Square Foot.

Screenshot of Gajraj Rao's Instagram story.

Earlier this month, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan was asked to comment on the wedding rumours when he told Dainik Bhaskar: “What should (I) say about it since the media is left with only such issues to talk about.” Salman and Katrina are co-stars of several films and also close friends. They also used to date each other.

In a separate interview with the publication, Vicky's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra denied the wedding rumours and said the speculation is ‘temporary’: “Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don't want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment.”

Previously, stars such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor appeared to confirm that Vicky and Katrina are together. Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ayushmann had made a reference to Vicky when asked about romancing Katrina. Months ago, Harsh Varrdhan told Zoom: “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true." He added: “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”