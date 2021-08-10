Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif watch Shershaah together, fans call them ‘made in heaven’. Watch

Rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attended a special screening of Shershaah on Tuesday. Videos of them entering and exiting the venue were shared online and fans could not keep calm.

As a paparazzo account shared videos of Vicky and Katrina at the screening, fans flocked to the comments section. “They’re made in heaven Vicky is so handsome katy deserves all the love and success,” one wrote. Another called them the ‘hottest pair of Bollywood’, while a third said, “Great day to katholics thanks for blessing us parents #katrinakaif #vickykaushal.”

While Vicky wore an olive green hoodie over jeans, Katrina was dressed in a denim shirt and leather pants. Both of them wore masks for protection against Covid-19.

Vicky and Katrina have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Neither of them has confirmed the relationship but they seemingly rang in the New Year together in Alibaug with their respective siblings, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif. Fans believe that Katrina also wore Vicky’s clothes during a few outings.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, on Zoom’s By Invite Only, seemed to confirm the relationship. “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true,” he said, adding, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”

Vicky’s upcoming films include the Sardar Udham Singh biopic and Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India’s first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. Katrina, meanwhile, will be seen next in Sooryavanshi, which marks her onscreen reunion with Akshay Kumar after a decade. She also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.