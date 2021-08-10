Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed wants Sima Taparia to find her rishta outside show, ‘connection’ Zeeshan Khan reacts

Sima Taparia, of Indian Matchmaking fame, entered the Bigg Boss OTT house on Tuesday. With the show's ‘stay connected’ theme, she interacted with the different ‘connections’ on the show. A video of her interaction with Urfi Javed and Zeeshan Khan surfaced online.

In the clip, Urfi tells Sima to find her a ‘rishta (match)’ outside Bigg Boss OTT. When Sima asks if she did not like anyone on the show, Urfi says no. “Kya bol rahi hai bhai? Koi nahi samajh mein aaya isko (What is she saying? She has not clicked with anyone),” Sima tells Urfi’s connection Zeeshan. He replies, “Nahi samajh mein aaya hoga (She must not have liked someone that way).”

However, Sima reminds them that only two days have passed since Bigg Boss OTT began, to which Zeeshan smiles and says, “Picture abhi baaki hai (It’s not over yet).”





Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, is a six-week series that will air on Voot ahead of the televised version of the show, Bigg Boss 15. Contestants include Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh.

On the first day, Pratik clashed with Divya as well as Shamita over food. While Shamita told Pratik he was ‘not very well-behaved’, he got into a shouting match with Divya, during which he called her ‘fake’ and a ‘bloody fool’.

Also see | Sara Ali Khan recalls Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s prank: ‘Mom put her hands up and started screaming…’

The audience will decide punishments for the Bigg Boss OTT contestants. In an interview with Hindustan Times before entering the show, Zeeshan said that he was up for the challenge. “Yes, the audience could come up with something mean, but I am not one to shy away from a challenge. Bring it on! I love challenges, what do you have in store for me? Bring it on!”