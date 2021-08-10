Sara Ali Khan recalls Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s prank: ‘Mom put her hands up and started screaming…’

During a recent appearance on a chat show, Sara Ali Khan gave an insight into her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s mischievous side. She recalled how they planned to scare their mutual friend by smearing their faces with boot polish.

Sara said that she, too, is likely to pull off a similar stunt. On being asked whom she would like to scare, she named her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal.

Back when Saif and Amrita were still married to each other, they planned to play a prank on their common friend, Sara revealed. They applied boot polish on their faces.

“Ain waqt par mere father ne darwaza khola, meri mom ko andar daal diya aur darwaza bandh kar diya (My father opened the door of the room, pushed my mother inside and shut her in). So, now, my mom was in Neelu Merchant’s bedroom, while Neelu was asleep with her husband, and Neelu’s husband would have shot my mom. But my mom put her hands up and started screaming, ‘Don’t shoot, it’s Dingy,’” Sara said on Feet Up With The Stars.

“I just keep having this visual of my mother and my father with boot polish on their face and I think that if you know me or my parents, then you know what I am talking about, because I would do this. I would wear boot polish, go into someone’s room and nearly get killed,” she added.

Sara said that she would have liked to scare Varun but he would probably ‘just be humoured’ by it. “But I think it would be fun. Yeah, Varun and Natasha. Just showing up with boot polish in their room and screaming. Yeah, that would be kind of fun.”

Sara will be seen next in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. While the shoot has been completed, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the release plans of the film.